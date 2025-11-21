Putin comments on Trump’s peace plan at Russian Security Council meeting

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The topic of the United States’ peace plan for Ukraine was raise at a meeting of the Russian Security Council at the initiative of speaker of Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, Valentina Matviyenko.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich, let me have a say please. Today, the world is actively discussing [UP President Donald] Trump’s 28-point peace plan for settling the Ukrainian crisis. I would like to ask you, before considering the main agenda, to share your view, your attitude to this plan and how it is related to your recent talks with Trump in Alaska," she said.

The president then spoke on this topic for six minutes, after which the meeting continued behind closed doors on the original agenda: on the priorities of Russia’s presidency in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in 2026 and Russia’s strategy of fighting against neocolonial practices.