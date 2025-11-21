EU hampering efforts to resolve Iran nuclear program issue — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The European Union is hindering a negotiated solution to the situation around the Iranian nuclear program, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"European countries are the main hindrance to a negotiated resolution of the Iran nuclear dossier," he said in an interview with The International Affairs magazine.

"We support our Iranian colleagues and friends in their search for a negotiated solution," he said, adding that the European Union, "in its political and geopolitical battles, has turned things completely upside down."

"And now, it is them who are the key spoiler in the efforts toward a solution through talks," the senior Russian diplomat underscored.

According to Ryabkov, the European Union is an extremely destructive force in today’s system of international relations. "I would say that there is no other source of ideas and approaches so imbued with negative energy than Brussels and leading European capitals. In fact, this impacts everything. And the Iranian nuclear dossier is no exception in this context," he noted.

On September 26, the UN Security Council rejected a draft resolution proposed by Russia and China for a six-month extension of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, adopted in support of the Iran nuclear deal. UN sanctions against Iran came into force on September 28.

On September 29, the Council of the European Union decided to follow the E3 nations in reimposing some sanctions on Iran. The measures include a travel ban for individuals, asset freezes for sanctioned individuals and legal entities, trade restrictions, the freezing of assets of the Central Bank of Iran and of major Iranian lenders as well as measures to prevent access to European airports of cargo flights from Iran.

Iran nuclear deal

The five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and Germany signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, with Iran in 2015, putting an end to a long-running standoff about Iran’s alleged development of nuclear weapons. However, during his first presidential term, US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018 and re-imposed all the anti-Iranian sanctions after they began to be lifted under the deal. In response, Iran announced in 2020 that it would scale back its commitments under the JCPOA and limit access for International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors. However, the agency continued its inspections until the recent escalation of tensions between Iran and Israel.