Merz, his supporters fail to heed lessons of Nuremberg trials — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Statements by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz about his desire to make Germany the strongest army in Europe again indicate that he and his like-minded colleagues have not internalized the lessons of the Nuremberg trials, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Channel One.

"The saddest part is that all of this has long been observed in Germany, at least over the past 10 years. We started to notice a shift in the attitude of our German counterparts and the essence was ‘We have already atoned for what Hitler did. We no longer owe anyone anything.’ And now, with Chancellor Merz coming and proudly stating that Germany must become Europe’s strongest army once again, it is clear that no lessons have been learned, at least not by Merz and his supporters," the foreign minister said.