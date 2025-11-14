Russia to always remember North Korea’s help in clearing Kursk Region of mines — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Russia will always remember the North Korean military’s vital role in the hazardous and challenging task of clearing mines in the Kursk Region, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We will never forget this assistance [from North Korea in mine clearance of the Kursk region]," he said at a news briefing. "This work continues, it is dangerous and difficult."

"And indeed, our Korean friends are helping us immensely, we highly appreciate it," Peskov said in response to a question about the Kremlin's assessment of the North Korean military's assistance to clear the Kursk Region of mines.

Mine-clearing operations in the Kursk Region, which was earlier freed from Ukrainian forces, are still underway. Alongside Russian specialists, combat engineers from North Korea are taking part in the difficult task of clearing the area from explosive devices.

A unit of North Korean combat engineers was formed and deployed to the region by order of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The decision followed bilateral agreements based on a comprehensive strategic partnership deal inked during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Pyongyang in June 2024.