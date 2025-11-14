Kremlin points to 'sad state' of international law in many parts of world

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. International law is being violated in many parts of the world and is "in a sad state," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"International law is currently in a sad state in many parts of the world," he said, nevertheless expressing hope that the situation surrounding Venezuela would be resolved in accordance with international law.

Earlier, US War Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the launch of Operation Southern Spear to combat drug cartels in Venezuela. According to Washington, the country is not doing enough to combat drug smuggling. The New York Times previously reported that President Donald Trump authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela.

US media outlets have repeatedly reported that the US may soon begin striking drug cartel targets in Venezuela. However, on October 31, Trump stated that he was not considering strikes on Venezuelan territory.