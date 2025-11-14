What we know about last night’s drone attack on Russian cities, including Novorossiysk

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Overnight, air defenses intercepted 216 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the Black Sea, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

In Novorossiysk, a Delo Group container terminal, a civilian vessel, apartment buildings and several residents were affected, the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Region and the container operator reported.

TASS has compiled key facts about the impact.

Scope

- Over the past night, air defenses intercepted or destroyed 216 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

- Namely, 66 UAVS were downed over the Krasnodar Region, 45 over the Saratov Region, 19 over the Republic of Crimea, eight UAVs over the Volgograd Region, seven over the Rostov Region, four over the Belgorod Region, three over the Tambov Region, two over the Bryansk Region, and one each over the Voronezh, Nizhny Novgorod and Orenburg regions.

- As many as 59 UAVs were destroyed over the Black Sea.

Novorossiysk attack

- Fragments of a drone fell on a Delo Group container terminal in Novorossiysk, the operator said.

- Deloports terminals are working normally, and work is currently underway to remove the aftermath.

- Drone debris damaged a civilian port in the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Region reported on Telegram.

- According to preliminary information, three crew members were injured.

- A drone fragment damaged an apartment on the 15th floor of a residential building in Novorossiysk. The windows in several other apartments were shattered.

- Also, fragments of a drone hit another apartment on the fourth floor of another residential building in Novorossiysk. The windows in several apartments were broken, too.

- A man has been hospitalized with injuries. He is being given the necessary medical assistance.

- An oil depot at the oil transshipment facility Sheskharis and coastal infrastructure were damaged as a result of a drone attack in Novorossiysk, the region’s operational headquarters reported.

- A blaze at the oil depot has already been extinguished.

More Russian regions affected by drone attacks

- Air defenses repelled a drone attack in six districts of southern Russia’s Rostov Region, with no injuries reported, Governor Yury Slyusar said.

- A private home and a car were damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack in the Voronezh Region, according to Governor Alexander Gusev.

- A driver sustained injuries from a drone attack on his car in the bordering Russian region of Belgorod, the regional operational headquarters said.

- A man with a barotrauma and shrapnel wounds to his head and neck has been rushed to a local clinic.

- Damage to civilian infrastructure facilities has been reported in Saratov as a result of a drone attack, as per Governor Roman Busargin.

- The facade and window panes on the upper floors were damaged as a Ukrainian drone attacked a 16-story residential building in the Leninsky District of Donetsk. No one has been reported injured.