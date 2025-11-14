DONETSK, November 14. /TASS/. A Ukrainian garrison numbering several thousand soldiers has been blocked in Dimitrov, Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, told TASS.

"The enemy garrison in Dimitrov has been blocked - several thousand troops are there now. They have nowhere to go, no way out. Their only options are capture or death," Kimakovsky said.

He added that the blocked units include both elite special forces and brigades composed of recently mobilized Ukrainian soldiers.