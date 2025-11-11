Ukrainian drone operators behind attack on civilians wiped out near Kupyansk — DPR adviser

DONETSK, November 11. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone control center near Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region from where drone operators behind a recent attack on civilians operated has been destroyed with FAB aerial bombs, Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), told TASS.

"Our Aerospace Forces have destroyed a major enemy drone control center near Kupyansk. It is from there that drone operators involved in the death of civilians who were killed in Ukrainian drone attacks as they attempted to flee to the Russian side were believed to have been operating," he explained.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian troops had killed civilian residents in Kupyansk using drones as they made an attempt to evacuate to the Russian side.