Putin to hold talks with visiting Kazakh leader Tokayev

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as he begins a two-day state visit to Russia on Tuesday, the Russian presidential press service announced.

"President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to Russia. The talks will address key issues concerning the development of Russian-Kazakh relations, strategic partnership and alliance in the political, trade and economic and cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as major issues on the regional and global agenda," the press service said in a statement.

According to it, Putin and Tokayev will address participants in a plenary session of the 21st Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, to be hosted by Kazakhstan’s Uralsk, via video link. The two leaders are scheduled to sign important bilateral documents following the visit.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin may brief his Kazakh counterpart about the situation on the front lines and efforts toward resolving the Ukraine conflict as the Russian president always informs his counterparts about such things.