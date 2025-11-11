Civilian infrastructure damaged in drone attack in Russia’s Saratov region — governor

SARATOV, November 11. /TASS/. Civilian infrastructure facilities have been damaged in a drone attack in Russia's Saratov Region, Governor Roman Busargin reported via Telegram.

"Civilian infrastructure has been damaged as a result of a drone attack," he wrote, adding that first responders are working at the scene.

Meanwhile, temporary restrictions on flights to and from the Volga city’s airport, introduced earlier in the night to ensure passenger safety, have been lifted, according to the Russian air transport regulator, Rosaviatsiya, reported.