Mission to EU dismisses bloc’s ban on multiple-entry visas for Russians as puzzling

BRUSSELS, November 11. /TASS/. The recent ban on multiple-entry visas for Russians came from a fear that Europeans would know the truth about Russia during tourist exchanges and contacts between people, Russia’s permanent mission to the European Union said in a comment.

On November 6, the European Commission (EC) announced a complete ban on issuing new multiple-entry visas to Russian citizens.

"The awkward attempts to justify those moves with far-fetched accusations against Russia and its citizens of being behind certain 'sabotage', 'disinformation' and 'drone incursions in the Union' or 'potential misuse of visas for promoting propaganda' are puzzling," the mission said.

"This clearly indicates a fear by decision makers regarding tourist exchanges and contacts between ordinary people. For EU citizens would then be able to see for themselves that information about Russia being spread by Euro-bureaucrats has nothing to do with reality," the mission said.

This is how the EC, again, directly refuted its own what the Russian mission called "hypocritical claims" that EU restrictions do not target ordinary Russians.