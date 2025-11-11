{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Mission to EU dismisses bloc’s ban on multiple-entry visas for Russians as puzzling

The European Commission again directly refuted its claims that EU restrictions do not target ordinary Russians, Russia’s permanent mission to the European Union emphasized

BRUSSELS, November 11. /TASS/. The recent ban on multiple-entry visas for Russians came from a fear that Europeans would know the truth about Russia during tourist exchanges and contacts between people, Russia’s permanent mission to the European Union said in a comment.

On November 6, the European Commission (EC) announced a complete ban on issuing new multiple-entry visas to Russian citizens.

"The awkward attempts to justify those moves with far-fetched accusations against Russia and its citizens of being behind certain 'sabotage', 'disinformation' and 'drone incursions in the Union' or 'potential misuse of visas for promoting propaganda' are puzzling," the mission said.

"This clearly indicates a fear by decision makers regarding tourist exchanges and contacts between ordinary people. For EU citizens would then be able to see for themselves that information about Russia being spread by Euro-bureaucrats has nothing to do with reality," the mission said.

This is how the EC, again, directly refuted its own what the Russian mission called "hypocritical claims" that EU restrictions do not target ordinary Russians.

Tags
Foreign policy
Military operation in Ukraine
Ukrainians conduct three attacks on Donbass region in past day, injuring two civilians
No damage to civilian infrastructure has been registered
Read more
Russian foreign trade balance surplus down to $101.7 bln in 9M 2025 — customs
The trade turnover of Russia contracted by 3.23% year on year to $503.9 bln
Read more
Egypt values its relations with Russia — president
During the meeting, the sides also discussed economic cooperation, including the construction of the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant and a Russian industrial zone on the banks of the Suez Canal
Read more
Oreshnik missile system to be moved around Belarus — Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader pointed out that the US still alleges that it does not have accurate information about the presence or absence of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
Read more
Startup at third unit of Kudankulam plant to begin next year — Rosatom
Third countries that "demonstrated disloyalty to their commitments" in the course of execution of this project were successfully replaced by friendly countries, Alexey Likhachev noted
Read more
Kremlin expects Putin to make meaningful visit to India before end of year
Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin will announce all the agreements that are planned to be reached in due time
Read more
Ukrainian troops attempt to strike DPR despite energy crisis — regional head
Denis Pushilin specified that over the week, Ukrainian troops, using combined attacks aided by drones, tried to damage the facilities of the DPR’s critical infrastructure, primarily in the Donetsk-Makeyevka metropolitan area and in Gorlovka
Read more
Ukrainians conduct three attacks on Donbass region in past day, injuring two civilians
No damage to civilian infrastructure has been registered
Read more
Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces detain over 50,000 civilians in El Fasher — newspaper
Witnesses say that RSF members confiscated dozens of Starlink devices and mobile phones from the detained people
Read more
AfD lawmaker says not afraid of criticism for efforts to retain ties with Russia
According to Rainer Rothfuss, the AfD faction is firmly convinced that Germany bears historical responsibility for preventing the outbreak of war
Read more
RTS index slows down decline after Bank of Russia publishes official exchange rates
As of 5:45 p.m. Moscow time, prior to the publication of the exchange rates, the RTS and MOEX indices were down 0.42%, at 991.19 and 2,555.7 points, respectively
Read more
All Ukraine’s state-owned thermal power plants stop, no generation — Centrenergo
The company says it intends to restore, repair and launch new generation
Read more
Russian fighters block Ukrainian soldiers near Zvanovka in DPR — military expert
Andrey Marochko noted that over the past week, Russian forces have delivered combined, group, and concentrated strikes on Ukrainian military facilities and dual-use infrastructure
Read more
Russian army eliminates Ukrainian soldiers in Volchye with captured machine guns — shooter
A senior shooter of the 36th Guards Brigade of Battlegroup East noted that Ukrainian soldiers left behind machine guns, assault rifles and explosives produced in NATO countries
Read more
Death toll in New Delhi car explosion in New Delhi up to 13
Another 24 people were injured
Read more
Russia has no intentions of attacking NATO, EU member states — top diplomat
Sergey Lavrov added that Moscow is ready to consolidate this position in future security guarantees for this part of Eurasia
Read more
Hungary free of sanctions while Trump in power — PM Orban
The two leaders discussed the issue during their meeting at the White House on November 7
Read more
Rosneft Board to discuss dividend recommendation on November 17
The agenda also comprises an item on the absentee voting at the general meeting of Rosneft shareholders, approval of the meeting agenda and decisions on its preparation
Read more
Russian troops liberate bakery plant in Kupyansk in Kharkov Region — commander
According to the report, Russian assault teams have advanced considerably along Dzerzhinsky Street over the past 24 hours
Read more
Russia to put military arsenal on display at Dubai Airshow — statement
In total, more than 850 military products will be presented, including more than 110 prototypes
Read more
Severstal announces increase in share of imports in Russian metals market to almost 10%
The company expects the minimum level of metal consumption in Russia at 37.8 mln tons by the end of 2025, which is 14% lower than in 2024
Read more
Russian regions recruit volunteers to protect critical facilities
Initially, all volunteers will get fire, tactical, engineering, and medical training, as well as education on the basics of electronic warfare, control and communications
Read more
Russian international reserves hit fresh all-time high in October reaching $725.8 bln
The value of monetary gold in reserves rose to $299.8 bln, setting a new historical maximum
Read more
Saudi Arabia enters top three for tourist trips to Russia for first time this summer
According to the report, this record was achieved, in part, thanks to the introduction of direct flights
Read more
Avtovaz launches intensive road testing program for Lada Azimut crossover
Full-scale testing is one of the key stages in preparing the model for the start of mass production, which is scheduled for 2026
Read more
Positive Technologies increases net loss by 9.3% over nine months of 2025
Revenue increased by 12% to 10.9 bln rubles
Read more
Putin notes stability of Sberbank at meeting with CEO
The chief executive of Sberbank informed about record-high dividend distributions, amounting to 787 bln rubles
Read more
Trump no longer sees a threat of Ukraine conflict leading to WWIII
The US leader again claimed to have solved several conflicts, without specifying exactly which
Read more
Wagenknecht blasts German president, accuses him of 'political stupidity'
The barrier created by the traditional parties against the Alternative for Germany does not make Germany a better place, leader of the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance - Reason and Justice party said
Read more
Ukraine’s anti-corruption body releases fragment of damning Zelensky wiretaps
The video contains an audio fragment where the construction of defensive fortifications for "crazy" amounts of money is discussed
Read more
Ex-French President Sarkozy to be released from prison under judicial supervision
The court agreed that sending the ex-president to prison was an excessive measure
Read more
Lukoil declares force majeure at Iraqi oil field
A representative of Iraq’s oil industry told the agency that the company may halt production and fully withdraw from the project if the situation is not resolved within six months
Read more
Ukrainian media see searches at Mindich’s as power move by 'anti-Zelensky coalition'
According to the report, the searches conducted at the co-owner of the Kvartal 95 company Timur Mindich may lead to new actions aimed at depriving Vladimir Zelensky of control over parliament and the government
Read more
EU finance ministers will not decide on expropriation of Russian assets on November 13
The European Commission has at the moment "only two" real opportunities to provide Kiev with financing at the level of about 140 bln euros in 2026-2027, the source said
Read more
Syria’s al-Sharaa discusses Syria-US relations with Trump — office
The visit to the White House is the first by a Syrian head of state in almost six decades
Read more
German investigation into Nord Stream sabotage may undermine support for Ukraine — media
The sources point out that German police, prosecutors and other people familiar with the case developed "a clear picture of how an elite Ukrainian military unit carried out the attacks under the direct supervision of Ukraine’s then-supreme commander, General Valery Zaluzhny"
Read more
Russian sovereignty over southern Kuril Islands indisputable, diplomat says
Maria Zakharova pointed out that the southern Kuril Islands were an integral part of Russia under international law based on the outcome of World War II
Read more
Eight people killed, at least 24 injured in car explosion in New Delhi — TV
According to the report, the cause of the accident has not yet been determined
Read more
Russia’s National Wealth Fund totals $162.95 bln as of November 1
The volume of the Fund’s liquid assets reached $51.83 bln as of November 1, representing 1.9% of projected 2025 GDP
Read more
Ex-French President Sarkozy returns home from prison
The car carrying the former president drove past reporters flocking
Read more
McDonald's registered seven trademarks in Russia
The trademarks will remain force until December 2034
Read more
Eight people detained while attempting to sabotage cellular communications facility — FSB
According to the FSB, a native of Salavat entered into correspondence on Telegram with a man who suggested that he set fire to cell towers and damage the fiber-optic cable providing data transmission
Read more
Only 18% of Germans want Merz to run for chancellor again in 2029
74% of those polled would prefer to see another CDU/CSU candidate
Read more
Bank of Russia sets dollar official exchange rate at 81.01 rubles for November 11
The official exchange rate of the euro has been raised by 9 kopecks to 93.9287 rubles
Read more
French ex-President Sarkozy seen leaving prison — BFMTV
Police units are stationed outside his residence, journalists have gathered along the surrounding streets hoping to capture his arrival
Read more
Japanese minister for Kuril affairs reprimanded for calling islands 'foreign'
The official’s statement reportedly caused an ambiguous reaction, as it could be interpreted as "recognition of the islands’ belonging to the Russian side"
Read more
UAE advocates for creating collective security system for Persian Gulf nations
Diplomatic adviser to the President of the United Arab Emirates Anwar Gargash said that the recent attacks by Iran and Israel on Qatar underscore the importance of the initiative
Read more
Poroshenko's faction in Ukrainian parliament launches resignation of government
This happened in the wake of a corruption scandal involving businessman Timur Mindich
Read more
Ukrainian troops seek to unblock only way out of Krasnoarmeysk — DPR head
Denis Pushilin said that the Russian troops are methodically repelling the attacks
Read more
Ukrainian troops lose last chance to leave Krasnoarmeysk — DPR head’s aide
Ukrainian troops had only been able to withdraw a small part of their forces in the direction of Dimitrov
Read more
Over half of Ukrainians still communicate with each other in Russian — security forces
According to the Russian law enforcement agencies, the share of students who consider Ukrainian their native language has also decreased over the past year from 71% to 64%
Read more
Russian army eliminates two Ukrainian platoons while liberating Novoye — source
The source said that assault units of the 114th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 127th Division belonging to the Battlegroup East’s 5th Army, sliced through the liberated settlement of Novonikolayevka
Read more
Romania may buy Lukoil's assets in country — presidential adviser
Any Lukoil decision to sell assets in Romania must be "evaluated by the Romanian state," Radu Burnete noted
Read more
Top Russian, Egyptian diplomats discuss preparations for Russia-Africa forum in Cairo
The Egyptian foreign minister expressed hope that this meeting will strengthen partner ties between Russia and African countries in the economic sphere
Read more
Press review: US pulls troops out of Eastern Europe and Trump courts Central Asia
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, November 7th
Read more
Retail investors were largest net buyers of equities in October
But their buying volumes declined compared with the previous month
Read more
Government commission approves amendments to judicial system law
The draft law suggests legislative enshrining of the jurisdictional sovereignty of the Russian Federation from outside court decisions
Read more
Zelensky resorts to theatrical effects to obtain money from West — Russian envoy
Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik opined that Vladimir Zelensky is betting on squeezing a stingy financial tear from European sponsors specifically by complaining about a blackout
Read more
Second unit of Kudankulam nuclear plant to use 18-month fuel cycle — Rosatom
This is more tolerant, more efficient fuel, Alexey Likhachev said
Read more
Mission to EU dismisses bloc’s ban on multiple-entry visas for Russians as puzzling
The European Commission again directly refuted its claims that EU restrictions do not target ordinary Russians, Russia’s permanent mission to the European Union emphasized
Read more
Baltic region seen as potential hotbed of conflict between NATO, Russia — diplomat
There is no other area where NATO and Russian troops are deployed that close to each other in all senses, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said
Read more
Russia's ownership of Kuril Islands not up for debate — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin follows the media reports
Read more
Number of countries opting for Russian-made weapons growing — Lavrov
They have proved their efficiency compared with similar weapons and systems manufactured in Western countries, noted Russian Foreign Minister
Read more
Two Colombian mercenaries sentenced to 13 years each for fighting for Ukraine
Investigators of the regional FSB established that the convicts joined the Karpatskaya Sech battalion of the Ukrainian army in November 2023 and fought against Russia until July last year
Read more
Russian army takes control of area of 25 square km while liberating Sladkoye, Novoye
Battlegroup East fighters liberated five settlements in the past four days
Read more
UAV provocations in Belgium force confiscation of Russian assets — French politician
Florian Philippot said that NATO and the European Union are making every effort to create panic in Belgium and pressure its prime minister
Read more
Zelensky’s office in panic over reports of thermal power plants going non-operational
According to the sources, "the company’s top managers had a not quite polite conversation with the office members"
Read more
Israel attacks Hezbollah targets in eastern, southern Lebanon — TV
Air raids on al-Qatrani and al-Mahmoudia in southern Lebanon were followed by fires
Read more
Russian troops deal fire damage to Ukraine near railway station in Kupyansk — commander
The commander of the assault unit of the 1486th Motorized Rifle Regiment emphasized that Russian troops continued to advance
Read more
Tokayev discusses cooperation between countries with Manturov before visit to Russia
The Kazakh leader emphasized the importance of the upcoming visit and expressed confidence that the negotiations would be successful
Read more
Kiev loses over 4,000 service members, mercenaries in LPR in past week — expert
The enemy suffered the highest troop losses in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup West, which operates in the Kupyansk, Borovskoye, and Krasny Liman areas
Read more
Russian embassy calls BBC 'fake news factory,' points to 'decades' of Russia lies
Its journalists select and manipulate facts, censor information that does not fit into the biased stance of the leadership
Read more
Kremlin knows nothing about Hungary’s ideas on Ukrainian settlement
Dmitry Peskov added that Moscow had no opportunity to examine these initiatives so far
Read more
Desertion leads to collapse of Ukraine’s 43rd brigade in Kharkov Region — military
The 43rd brigade’s leadership has failed to rebuild its ranks with untrained conscripts
Read more
Muammar Gaddafi’s son released from detention after posting $896,000 bail — media
Hannibal Gaddafi, 50, was abducted by Amal, a Shiite movement, militants from neighboring Syria where he lived as a political exile
Read more
Draft appeal on escalation near Venezuela borders submitted to State Duma — Russian MP
The Committee has proposed that the Council of the State Duma add the draft appeal to the agenda of the November 11 plenary session, Leonid Slutsky said
Read more
Net foreign currency purchases by individuals rise by up 83.14% in October
According to the Bank of Russia, the increase in foreign currency purchases compared with the previous month was driven by one-off factors and was concentrated among a limited group of individuals who placed funds in foreign currency deposits
Read more
Russia, India discuss expansion of nuclear cooperation — Rosatom
During the meeting, the construction of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant was also discussed in detail
Read more
Dozens of Hamas militants remain in Israel-controlled areas in Gaza Strip — TV
According to the TV channel, these men are hiding in tunnels
Read more
Pridneprovskaya Thermal Power Plant seriously damaged in Ukraine — newspaper
On November 8, the Ukrainian authorities reported massive damage to energy infrastructure facilities and emergency blackouts were enforced
Read more
US fails to clarify its position on nuclear tests — Russian diplomat
"Instead, the US delegation focused on technical and financial issues and accused Russia of allegedly conducting nuclear tests," Mikhail Ulyanov said
Read more
Trump threatens to sue BBC for $1 billion — BBC
The Panorama program, which the BBC aired last October, spliced two parts of one of Trump's speeches together so he appeared to be encouraging the Capitol Hill riot of January 2021
Read more
Gold prices up 2.36% on Comex
Silver futures with the settlement in December also edged up by 3.99% to $50.65 per Troy ounce
Read more
Russian troops liberate three communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 510 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Putin signs laws on reunification of Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol with Russia
From March 18, the Republic of Crimea is considered part of the Russian Federation
Read more
IOC has no decision yet on participation of transgender athletes in Olympics
The press service said that further information will be provided in due course
Read more
American producer says Putin film shows Russia in mostly positive light
Stephen Mao noted that the movie is based on the media image of Vladimir Putin’s personality from the beginning of his career to the present day
Read more
Number of complaints on financial services in Russia up 16% in January-September
Overall, complaints regarding banks increased by 21%
Read more
Press review: Syrian interim president visits US and Denmark pumps $6 bln into Arctic arms
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, November 10th
Read more
Ukraine’s extremist website Mirotvorets adds Zelensky's 'wallet' to database
Timur Mindich's personal data was published on the website on November 10 after searches at his residence
Read more
Uncovered deficit of Ukrainian state budget reach $60 bln for 2026-2027
The situation with funding from the United States was clearer when preparing the budget for 2025, said deputy finance minister Alexander Kava
Read more
Tech fee to be charged on ready-made electronics at first — ministry
Stepwise introduction of the fee will make it possible for the business to adapt and for the government to set smooth operation of the mechanism, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade noted
Read more
Ukraine loses one GW of electricity generation in overnight explosions
Earlier, Kiev admitted that Ukraine had lost about 9 GW of electricity generation
Read more
West may split into two — Polish PM Tusk
Donald Tusk admitted that for the unity of Europe, a "common, clearly defined enemy" was needed
Read more
Russian government commission backs ban on expulsion of foreigners serving in army
Instead of administrative expulsion for these foreign citizens, a fine of 1,000 to 50,000 rubles or compulsory work for up to 200 hours will be provided
Read more
Russian stock indices in the red on Monday — market data
The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index plunged by 0.3% to 2,558.6 points
Read more
Germany’s Wagenknecht steps down as BSW leader
According to Wagenknecht, she plans to set up and head a BSW commission on fundamental values, which will address issues of the party’s ideology
Read more
Chinese laboratory works on pills to defy ageing — NYT
Lonvi Biosciences is engaged in developing a drug that is based on the natural compound procyanidin C1 (PCC1), which is contained in grape seed extract, according to the report
Read more
India declares state of high alert on border with Pakistan following New Delhi explosion
According to the report, border security forces have increased vigilance and stepped up patrols to prevent any potential threats
Read more
Russian presidential envoy doubts BBC’s performance will improve after leadership change
Kirill Dmitriev noted that the corporation’s new leadership would likely make more effort to avoid being caught in overt distortions of facts
Read more
Russia developing $5 bln aircraft carrier with no world analogs — fleet commander
Its development will take about ten years but there are no technical specifications for a ship of this class so far
Read more