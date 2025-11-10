Ukrainians conduct three attacks on Donbass region in past day, injuring two civilians

DONETSK, November 11. /TASS/. Over the past day, two civilians were injured in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as Ukrainian troops attacked localities there three times, the department for documenting Ukrainian war crimes at the administration of the head and government of the DPR reported.

"Three armed attacks by Ukrainian armed formations [have been recorded]. Two civilians have been reported injured in <…> Gorlovka as three various munitions were fired," the department said in a statement.

No damage to civilian infrastructure has been registered.