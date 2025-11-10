LONDON, November 10. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in the UK called the BBC a propaganda and disinformation tool, saying that one day the British Broadcasting Corporation will have to answer and apologize for villainizing and slandering Russia.

"As a result of the scandals that led to the resignation of the BBC's director general Tim Davie and head of news Deborah Turness, the world has once again seen that the BBC is nothing more than a propaganda and disinformation tool. Its journalists select and manipulate facts, censor information that does not fit into the biased stance of the leadership. As we can see, they do not hesitate to independently create and disseminate false claims," the diplomatic mission said in a comment obtained by TASS.

"We are confident that the time will come when the BBC bosses will have to answer for their Russophobia and publicly apologize for years and decades of slander about our country."

About the scandal

The BBC was at the center of a scandal over the Panorama program, which the broadcasting corporation aired last October. In it, reporters spliced two parts of one of US President Donald Trump's speeches together so he appeared to be encouraging the Capitol Hill riot of January 2021, although in fact he was talking about the need to protest peacefully.

Immediately after the edited excerpt, the BBC showed footage of people walking to the Congress building, which gives the impression that they are following the politician's call. In fact, these shots were filmed before Trump began speaking at a demonstration involving thousands of supporters in Washington.

BBC Chair Samir Shah publicly apologized for this "erroneous decision." Trump's lawyers demanded that the program be deleted by November 14, threatening a $1 billion lawsuit.

‘Systemic problems within the corporation’

The Russian embassy acknowledged that the incident "was neither a revelation nor a step towards clearing the name of the BBC. Systemic problems have been confirmed within the corporation, where ideological attitudes have displaced journalistic ethics and distorted the principles of media independence and freedom of information," the diplomatic mission noted.

According to Russian diplomats, the leadership at the British corporation "miscalculated, betting on the losing side" in the American presidential election. "And now, after Donald Trump took the White House, they were forced to pay for this mistake with their reputation and careers. This crisis is not an accident, but a direct consequence of many years of biased coverage of events and double standards of editorial policy."

The diplomatic mission drew attention to the fact that "it exposed the long-standing lies told by the BBC regarding Russia. The corporation has become a platform for Russophobia and extremism, has become an element of Kiev's propaganda machine and a real fake news factory. The tragedy of MH17, the ‘Skripal case’, the staging of the Bucha and other Western provocations against our country are covered by the BBC aggressively, without any evidence. The corporation's employees have repeatedly acted as apologists for politicians who, like American Senator Lindsey Graham (on the Russian list of terrorists and extremists - TASS), publicly wished death to Russians. It is not surprising that the BBC Russian Service long served as a den of foreign agents and professional propagandists aiming at destabilizing Russian society.".