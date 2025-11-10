Russian government commission backs ban on expulsion of foreigners serving in army

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The Russian government commission on legislative activity has approved an amendment to the legislation prohibiting the expulsion or extradition of foreigners who serve in the army and participate in hostilities, including in the special military operation, according the materials of the commission's meeting reviewed by TASS.

"The government commission has approved proposals to amend Article 4.1 of the Code of Administrative Offences of the Russian Federation," the materials say.

According to the proposed changes, instead of administrative expulsion for these foreign citizens, a fine of 1,000 to 50,000 rubles or compulsory work for up to 200 hours will be provided.

Igor Cherepanov, Deputy Board Chairman of the Association of Lawyers of Russia, told TASS that under the changes, foreigners serving in the Russian army will receive an administrative ban on visiting venues of official sports competitions for one to seven years instead of expulsion for violating the rules of spectator behavior during official sports competitions.

The commission on legislative activity also approved the government initiative to amend article 464 of the Criminal Procedure Code. "This innovation provides for the refusal to extradite a person to a foreign state if the said person is a foreign citizen or a stateless person undergoing military service under contract in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, other military formations of the Russian Federation, or who served under contract in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, other military formations of the Russian Federation and participated in combat operations as part of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation or military formations of the Russian Federation," he said.

According to him, to augment the bills, a draft law "On Amendments to the Federal Law ‘On the Procedure for Leaving the Russian Federation and Entering the Russian Federation’ and the federal law ‘On the Legal Status of Foreign Citizens in the Russian Federation’" is being considered. The draft proposes to clarify that in relation to a foreign citizen or a stateless person, decisions are not taken on the prohibition of entry into Russia, the undesirability of staying or residing in the country if the citizen is or previously served under a contract in the Russian army or Russia’s military formations, participated in hostilities. "If the bill is passed, there will also be no decision on deportation, readmission, or reduction of the period of temporary stay in Russia in relation to this category of persons. They will not be able to refuse to issue or revoke a temporary residence permit (including for educational purposes) and a residence permit," concluded Cherepanov.