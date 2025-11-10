Two Colombian mercenaries sentenced to 13 years each for fighting for Ukraine

DONETSK, November 10. /TASS/. Two Colombian mercenaries of the Ukrainian army were sentenced in the Donetsk People’s Republic to 13 years in a penal colony each, the FSB department for the republic said in a statement.

"The DPR Supreme Court found Jose Aron Medina Aranda and Alexander Ante guilty of committing a crime under Part 3 of Article 359 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (mercenary activity) and sentenced them to 13 years in prison to serve their sentences in a high-security penal colony," the statement said.

Investigators of the regional FSB established that the convicts joined the Karpatskaya Sech battalion of the Ukrainian army in November 2023 and fought against Russia until July last year. They were subsequently extradited to Russia from Venezuela.