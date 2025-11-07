Kremlin to announce date of Direct Line with Putin later — spokesman

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. The Kremlin will officially announce the date of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s combined annual press conference and direct Q&A session later, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS, replying to a question about the event’s possible timeframe.

"We will officially inform of the date in time," the Kremlin official said.

Earlier, Peskov told TASS that the Kremlin will use artificial intelligence among other tools to collect questions for the Direct Line with Putin two weeks before the event.