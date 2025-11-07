Russia welcomes new UNESCO head's commitment to depoliticized work

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin welcomed new UNESCO Director General Khaled el-Enani‘s commitment to promote a depoliticized equal dialogue between all member states and equitable geographical representation in the secretariat, the Foreign Ministry said.

"Alexander Pankin confirmed Russia's readiness to make a significant contribution to UNESCO's programmatic activities, remain a responsible contributor to its budget and a reliable partner of developing countries," the ministry said in a statement after a conversation between the two officials on the sidelines of the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand.

"He welcomed the director general's intention to promote a depoliticized equal dialogue among all member countries and fair geographical representation in the secretariat. El-Enani's immediate priorities include solving budget problems that have worsened amid US plans to withdraw from UNESCO.".