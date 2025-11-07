MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. The European Commission’s decision to impose a complete ban on issuing new multiple-entry visas to Russian citizens underscores a profound realization: the EU has exhausted its options to influence Russia through conventional means. According to Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev, this move reveals that the EU's approach has become increasingly underhanded and hostile.

"This decision reaffirms two undeniable truths," Kosachev stated in an interview with TASS. "First, the EU’s policy toward Russia is fundamentally Russophobic; it targets not only the government but also the Russian people, despite their persistent denials. Second, they have exhausted all legitimate avenues of pressure - they have failed to isolate Russia or dismantle it entirely. Now, all that remains is to cause harm covertly."

On Friday, the European Commission announced its ban on issuing new multiple-entry visas to Russian citizens. Meanwhile, a European diplomatic source told TASS that, although new visas are now restricted, existing multiple-entry Schengen visas for Russians will remain valid for the time being.