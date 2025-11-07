Russia ready to situational cooperation with the US — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russia is ready to situational cooperation with the United States despite opposite interests of the two countries in the energy sector, department director of the Russian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Birichevsky said at a press conference dedicated to conclusions of Russian delegation’s participation in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

"We certainly understand that interests of the United States and Russia in the energy sector, they are far from coinciding, and Americans indeed want to squeeze us out from everywhere <...> but nevertheless, despite such polarity of interests and the standoff in the APEC and the Group of Twenty, we may cooperate situationally. We have the pragmatic attitude towards everything," the diplomat said.

"If [US President Donald] Trump says that not everything ends in Tesla and not everyone should want to buy exactly Tesla and other cars are also present, other engines are present the consumer can choose on his own, then if we also agree with that, why not supporting that? If the approach to energy saving, energy balance, green energy is reasonable, if we agree with that and we can oppose together the aggressive 'green lobby’ of Europeans, then we will do that also," Birichevsky noted.

Russia will not reject such cooperation with the United States, he said. "Not all the delegations want to communicate with us in the WTO up to now, while the Americans want to do that. Yes, they did everything to bury the WTO [but] at least they now give some assessments of dysfunctionality and prospects of the WTO, think about the future of the world trade. It means we should also think about that and prepare our position based on Russian interests and where possible, we will cooperate with those also ready to that," the diplomat added.

The APEC summit was held in the Republic of Korea from October 31 to November 1.