MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. The European Union (EU) fears the rest of the world's reaction to the confiscation of frozen Russian assets, but trust in it has already been undermined, Director of the Department of Economic Cooperation at the Russian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Birichevsky believes.

"There's also the issue of Brussels freezing Russian sovereign assets. Our friends in the Arab world, Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Latin America are closely monitoring this issue, because trust [in the European Union] has already been undermined," he said presenting the report "Beyond the Dollar: BRICS Initiatives for a Multipolar Financial System" at the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"And the Europeans themselves understand and see perfectly well how the rest of the world is watching them. Therefore, in their frenzy, they could have taken all these measures long ago, but they are acting very cautiously," he added.

The diplomat also noted that Russia has been saying for several years that EU sanctions could at some point affect any country.

"Today, this has affected Russia, Iran, Venezuela. In recent years, it has directly affected China, and tomorrow it could be any other country. We cannot predict this. And everyone sees this," he noted.

In this regard, Birichevsky noted that, as a result of the European Union's economic policies on the global stage, "investors will now think ten times before investing in instruments that were previously considered not so much highly profitable, but at least super-reliable."

"But among them [Europeans], there are those who are, in principle, more or less reasonable, who think not only about political ambitions, but also about their own interests, the interests of the European economy, and Europe's insolvency—namely, about trust," the Russian diplomat stated.