Europe punished itself by banning multiple-entry visas to Russians — Russian MP

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Europe has punished itself by banning the issuance of multiple-entry visas to Russians as Russian tourist used to bring lavish incomes to it, a senior Russian lawmaker said.

"The tourist flow from Russia to Europe dropped nearly to zero long ago. But even in such an environment, EU countries received good profit from Russian tourists. Who have they punished in the long run? Themselves again," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), told TASS.

According to the Russian lawmaker, this is yet another step toward dropping a "sanction iron curtain on Russia."

Earlier in the day, the European Commission announced a complete ban on issuing new multiple-entry visas to Russian citizens. The restrictions will only apply to new applications, while existing multiple-entry visas remain valid, a European diplomatic source told TASS.