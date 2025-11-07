MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. EU leaders, unlike Vladimir Putin, would never hold a live TV call-in show with ordinary citizens because of the huge blowback they would get about tax money going to the Kiev regime, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Maybe there’s someone out there in Western Europe who has the chutzpah to risk it at least once, to hold a live TV call-in show with their people. Not indirect elections, which ceased to be considered democratic long ago, but a live TV call-in show with their people. Well, then, they will probably find out what their people think about supporting the terrorist Kiev regime with their tax money," she told a news briefing.

She noted that in Russia, "the president holds press conferences for hours, where he answers questions from journalists who come from all over the country, as well as from abroad. And we never reject foreign journalists and give them the opportunity to ask different questions, sometimes even provocative ones."

According to Zakharova, residents of Western Europe do not understand "why they are being robbed, passing their hard-earned tax dollars on to the terrorist Kiev regime. After all, these same citizens of Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Portugal see how their economies are collapsing, how their standard of living is collapsing. And it makes them wonder. The only problem is that these issues were usually relayed through the media in democratic societies. So now in Western Europe, these questions are not being asked.".