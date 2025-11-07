DONETSK, November 7. /TASS/. Even if the West and Ukraine succeed with their sabotage plans at the Zaporozhye nuclear power station, it will not affect the course of the special operation, but the fallout of the man-made incident will be significant, Senator from the DPR Alexander Voloshin said.

Earlier, the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said that the West was planning to carry out an act of sabotage at the Zaporozhye nuclear power station which would lead melting of the core of its nuclear reactors. Europe’s NATO members believe this act will turn the tide in the conflict, changing its overall perception among the Western public. They propose to blame Russia for the disaster.

"The pursuit of denigrating Russia in the name of a transitory situation should not end with irreparable consequences. The objectives of the special operation will be fulfilled in any case, and this provocation will not be able to influence its course. But the environmental consequences of the provocation will have to be eliminated for a very long time, and not only for Russia," Voloshin believes.

He also said that such plans are no longer just a provocation, but "an irresponsible step that threatens the whole of Europe." In his opinion, not only Ukraine, but also the Western patrons behind it "think in terms of blackmail and are ready to sacrifice civilians on both sides of the border to discredit Russia."

Voloshin emphasized that the Kiev regime and its Western patrons are ready to arrange a "man-made incident out of the blue," which demonstrates the complete moral decay of those who rule Ukraine today and dictate its course, neglecting the lives of even their citizens.

The senator stressed that the Zaporozhye NPP is under the enhanced protection of the Russian military precisely in order to prevent such a scenario. Russia is doing everything to preserve security of the entire region, which includes the eastern border of the European Union, Voloshin said.

"While NATO is pushing Kiev to take steps to the detriment of Ukrainian interests, we continue to act responsibly and in accordance with international law and the interests of the people," he concluded.