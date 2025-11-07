Russian senator calls EU visa restrictions 'an attack on ordinary Russians'

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. The European Commission’s decision to impose a complete ban on issuing new multiple-entry visas to Russian citizens is "an attack on ordinary Russians," Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Grigory Karasin told TASS.

"This is yet another attempt to put pressure on our people by limiting their freedom of movement. The West is warring against ordinary Russians," he said.

Karasin pointed out that this is not a new tactic for the European Union. "But unfortunately for them, it is clearly not working and yields no practical results. This is something Brussels and other European capitals simply fail to understand," the chairman noted.

On Friday, the European Commission announced a complete ban on issuing new multiple-entry visas to Russian citizens. The restrictions will only apply to new applications, while existing multiple-entry visas remain valid, a European diplomatic source told TASS.