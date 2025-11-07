MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova sharply criticized Bloomberg during a news briefing, asserting that the outlet has long ceased to serve as a credible media organization. When asked to comment on reports suggesting that the British government had supplied Kiev with a new batch of Storm Shadow missiles, Zakharova dismissed the source’s reliability.

"I have long questioned the integrity of the information disseminated by Bloomberg," she stated. "It no longer functions as a reputable media outlet but has devolved into what can only be described as a trash bin, devoid of any fact-checking or journalistic standards." She added, "I prefer not to comment directly on their publications. We have repeatedly refuted false reports about our country - cases too numerous to count."

Zakharova emphasized that the Russian Defense Ministry is actively monitoring Western arms shipments to Kiev, underscoring Moscow’s vigilance regarding military aid from Western coalitions.