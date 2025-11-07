MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. According to military sources interviewed by TASS, the command of Ukraine’s 43rd Separate Mechanized Brigade has been unable to restore its original strength due to widespread desertion.

"The 43rd brigade’s leadership has failed to rebuild its ranks with untrained conscripts. Desertion has effectively led to the brigade’s disintegration," the sources explained. They also indicated that Ukrainian authorities are attempting to attribute the rising rates of desertion, reluctance among personnel to fight, and recruitment challenges to Russian propaganda and influence.

The sources highlighted issues with the brigade’s training, noting that at the training ground, only two instructors are responsible for conducting combat coordination exercises.

"There are evident problems both at the front and in recruiting new soldiers," the military officials concluded.