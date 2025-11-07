Russian diplomat bemoans Moldova's decision to close Russian House

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. The Moldovan authorities’ decision to shut down the Russian House in the country’s capital of Chisinau is stupefying, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"It's hard to figure, to understand their logic, and one can only assume one thing about what Chisinau is aiming for," she said at a news briefing.

"Let me remind you that on November 5, the government of [new Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru] Munteanu unreasonably and absolutely counterproductively drafted, adopted, and announced a decision to denounce the Russian-Moldovan intergovernmental agreement of 1998," Zakharova continued.

She recalled that the bilateral agreement between Russia and Moldova focused on the creation and operation of cultural centers, and the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Chisinau, also known as the Russian House, also worked based on this agreement.

"We also focused our attention on the wording in a statement made by the head of the Moldovan Ministry of Culture that the Russian House had allegedly turned into a tool for spreading harmful narratives and a threat to national security," Zakharova continued.

"It seems that they must have got something mixed up," she emphasized. "On the whole, we do not spread narratives. If we spread anything, it's ideas, while these narratives, they aren’t born in our minds."

"If they believe that having a more informed citizenry obstructs Moldova’s sovereignty, then maybe an educated public is just something they don’t need," Zakharova added.

At its meeting on November 5, the new Moldovan cabinet approved a bill denouncing an agreement on the operation of the Russian Center of Culture in Chisinau. Among the reasons cited is the alleged "risk of Russia promoting distorted narratives" through the aforementioned agreement.

Withdrawing from the agreement, Moldova placed responsibility for the crash of several drones in its territory on Moscow. As was stated during the cabinet meeting, to withdraw from the agreement, a party to it should refuse from extending it for the next five years.

The agreement came into force on July 4, 2021, which means that Moldova will be able to quit it after July 4, 2026.

Relations between the two countries became strained after pro-European forces came to power in Moldova in 2021. In 2023, Moldova expelled dozens of Russian diplomats, with only one employee remaining in the Russia House in Chisinau.