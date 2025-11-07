NATO continues active militarization of Arctic — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. NATO countries continue to actively militarize the Arctic and are creating obstacles to international cooperation, while Russia, as always, will respond to threats and challenges to its security, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted during a briefing.

She emphasized that the strategic importance of the Arctic is growing daily. According to her, "at the behest of the West, in a region that was once distinguished by a special spirit of peaceful, constructive cooperation, alas, military-political tension is increasing, dangerous preconditions for intensified rivalry are being created and conflicts are being ignited."

"Under the pretext of countering mythical threats from the East, and we are now talking about the Arctic, the United States and NATO continue to pursue a course of active militarization of the Polar region, strengthening their offensive potentials," she continued. "Meanwhile, the European Union is adopting new packages of illegitimate anti-Russian sanctions, which create additional obstacles to the development of the Russian Arctic and international cooperation in the North as a whole."

Zakharova pointed out that the value of the Arctic for Russia is difficult to overstate. Russia has never threatened anyone in the Polar region, remains committed to international law and seeks political and diplomatic paths to resolve all issues, including in the high latitudes, she added. "We will continue to build an adequate line of response to threats and challenges to our security, and at the same time, we certainly view this territory as a zone of peaceful development, cooperation and interaction," she stated.

The diplomat also noted that the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO has made things worse. "NATO is actively utilizing the territory of Arctic member states to increase the size of coalition forces and intensify combat training activities, adapting civilian transport infrastructure for military use and deploying additional intelligence assets, allocating over 300 billion dollars for these needs until 2034," Zakharova emphasized. "Just this year, in the region, including in close proximity to our country’s borders, approximately ten large-scale NATO maneuvers have been conducted, including the annual so-called nuclear deterrence exercises held in October."