Baku-Yerevan peace process far from over, Russia ready to help — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Azerbaijan and Armenia have a lot of work to do to sustain peace between the two nations, and Russia is ready to help, the Russian foreign ministry said on the 5th anniversary of the trilateral agreements between the Russian, Azerbaijani, and Armenian leaders on a ceasefire in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"Baku and Yerevan have a lot more to do to make the process of the normalization of bilateral relations irreversible, those being signing a peace treaty, restoring transport and economic links in the interests of all countries of the South Caucasus and their neighbors, carrying out a fair delimitation and demarcation of the state border, and establishing effective contacts between their civil societies," the ministry said. "The Russian side is ready to continue offering its Azerbaijani and Armenian partners all-round support in all areas, including within the 3+3 Regional Cooperation Platform (involving Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia and Russia, Iran, Turkey)."

According to the ministry, the statements by the three countries’ leaders on a complete ceasefire and cessation of hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict of November 9, 2020, on establishing a three-party working group on deblocking economic and transport routes in the region of January 11, 2021, on establishing a commission on the delimitation of the state border between the two countries of November 26, 2021, and on the importance of preparations for signing a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia with Russia’s mediation of October 31, 2022 "constitute a roadmap for the peace process."

"These agreements are still in force and have not lost their relevance. The groundwork laid in the trilateral format is extensively used by the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides, including in a direct dialogue. In this context, the Russian side welcomed the initialing of a dreaft agreement on establishing peace and interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia by the two countries’ foreign ministers in Washington on August 8, 2025," the ministry emphasized.