Russia concerned over ceasefire violations at Israel-Lebanon border — diplomat

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russia is concerned by increasing reports of Israel violating the ceasefire agreements on the border with Lebanon, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing.

"Russia stays in regular contact with the leadership of Israel and Lebanon’s authorities, addressing the complicated situation on the border and other matters," she said. "Of course, we are deeply concerned by the growing number of reports suggesting that Israel has been violating the ceasefire agreements that came into effect in November 2024. In this context, we convey to all parties involved our firm position on the necessity to avoid any steps that could trigger an escalation of violence or a renewed outbreak of an armed conflict," Zakharova added.

The diplomat assured that Russia, in cooperation with regional and international partners, will continue its efforts to promote "lasting stability in Lebanon and in the Middle East as a whole."

At the same time, Zakharova chose not to comment on reports by Lebanese media claiming that the Russian Foreign Ministry had allegedly warned Lebanon of a possible Israeli attack. "I see no need to comment on the numerous speculations on this matter," she said.