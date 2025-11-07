FT article about Lavrov, Rubio is part of media war against Russia — MFA

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. The Financial Times article detailing a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio constitutes part of the broader information warfare directed against Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova asserted during a news briefing.

"We should refrain from commenting on the content of this article," Zakharova stated. "It is merely another element of the hybrid war waged against Russia by the collective West, driven by its Anglo-Saxon influence." She further elaborated that Ukraine is being manipulated as a pawn in this conflict, emphasizing that "peace, stability, and security in Europe are their true anti-goals."

Zakharova dismissed the article as a "fantastic story," likening it to a work by Agatha Christie. She suggested it was crafted to generate sensational headlines and sow discord, noting, "This piece was intended to cause ripples, to be heralded as a primary source. Just observe how this topic has been subsequently rehashed."

Earlier, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the FT report claiming that the US allegedly canceled a planned meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Budapest after Moscow sent a memorandum regarding Ukraine. The newspaper also reported that the discussion between Lavrov and Rubio during summit preparations was tense. Peskov dismissed claims that Lavrov had fallen out of favor in Moscow, calling such reports "completely untrue."