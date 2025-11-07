EU sanctions against Russia here to stay — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. The sanctions imposed by the European Union (EU) on Russia will not be lifted any time soon, Director of the Department of Economic Cooperation at the Russian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Birichevsky believes.

"I am pessimistic in this regard and do not expect the spiral of [European] sanctions to come to an end, regardless of how the geopolitical situation develops. I think it will last for a long time and we simply need to be prepared for that," the diplomat said at a press conference following the Russian delegation’s participation in the APEC summit.

Birichevsky pointed out that Russia had been actively diversifying its foreign economic relations in recent years. "The Russian government has adopted a corresponding foreign economic strategy that focuses on the countries of the global majority, namely the nations of the Global South and East, which separate politics from economics and can be trusted as partners in this regard," Birichevsky stated.