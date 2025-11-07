Russia welcomes Thailand-Cambodia peace declaration — diplomat

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russia welcomes the signing of the joint declaration on the peaceful settlement of the border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The peace deal was signed on the sidelines of the Summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) held in Kuala Lumpur.

"We are confident that the agreements reached with the assistance of Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship will help resolve existing differences by peaceful means, strengthen dialogue, and contribute to a lasting and sustainable normalization of the situation," the diplomat said at a news briefing. "In our view, many territorial disputes in the world stem from the colonial policies of the West. Amid the deteriorating situation in the Asia-Pacific region, we consider it essential to act in the spirit of unity and solidarity that is characteristic of ASEAN," she added.