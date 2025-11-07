Russia treats with respect North Korea’s right to ensure national security — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russia respects the right of its friendly country of North Korea to ensure the national security by all necessary means, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We respect the legitimate right of our friends in North Korea to ensure their safety and resort to all necessary measures in this regard," Peskov said at a news briefing commenting on North Korea’s most recent test-launch of a ballistic missile.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported earlier in the day citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff that North Korea conducted another test launch of a ballistic missile on Friday and the projectile covered a distance of 700 kilometers before splashing in the waters of the Sea of Japan.

The previous time, when North Korea launched a ballistic missile, was on October 22. This is the seventh launch this year and the second since Lee Jae Myung took office as South Korean president.