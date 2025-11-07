EU’s militarization leads to excessive risk of regional conflict — diplomat

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. The trend toward the EU's militarization is leading to an excessive risk of military and political conflicts in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

"We consider the militarization trend in the EU to be catastrophic. Given the events in Ukraine and the West's involvement in Ukrainian affairs, this trend is leading to an excessive increase in military and political risks in Europe," the diplomat said.

"In a situation where many European states remain sovereign only in name and their governments mechanically carry out orders from Brussels without considering the real situation or the needs of their citizens, we are seeing steps that are clearly leading the situation toward some kind of abyss," she emphasized.