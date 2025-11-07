{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Ukraine’s accession to EU could rip Europe's economy to shreds — Russian MFA

Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that the economic situation within the union itself is already critical

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Admitting Ukraine into the European Union (EU) would rip the European economy apart, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated at a briefing.

"The prospect of Ukraine’s membership is being met with growing resistance from EU member states and candidate countries. Concerns are increasingly being raised regarding increased tax burdens, budget money being funnelled to the new member, rising crime and illegal migration. The economic situation within the union itself is already critical. And if Ukraine were to join, it could simply tear it to shreds," the diplomat said.

Earlier, the European Commission issued a renewed recommendation to start negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union and expressed hope that this would happen before the end of the year.

"It can be stated that the rapprochement with Ukraine, which Brussels is so keen on, is having the opposite effect. What is progressing by leaps and bounds is not Ukraine’s alignment with EU standards and norms, but rather the increasing economic and political degradation of the EU to the level of this candidate country and the destruction of Ukraine itself by its own curators," she emphasized.

According to Zakharova, the international community is bearing witness to a spectacle being put on Brussels, its individual countries and the Kiev regime in the context of Ukraine’s so-called Euro-integration aspirations. At the same time, the diplomat continued, everyone understands perfectly well that in practice, Ukraine is hopelessly far from the standard EU requirements for candidate countries and is unlikely to be realistically ready to join this union in the foreseeable future.

"Yes, they are doing everything to create the appearance of these Euro-integration efforts. But the more they obscure reality, the more everyone understands that this is all some kind of simulation," Zakharova pointed out.

