Kremlin spokesman declines to comment on Trump's statements about shifts in Ukraine

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has declined to comment on US President Donald Trump's statements about some progress in the Ukrainian settlement.

"I would prefer to leave it without comment," the Kremlin spokesman noted. "We don't have any additional details on this matter."

Trump boasted yesterday that he had already ended eight armed conflicts since the beginning of the year and wanted to add the Ukrainian settlement to his successes. The US president asserted that Washington had already made "great progress" in this regard.