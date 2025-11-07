Russia has legal options to secure return of frozen assets — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russia can secure the return of its assets frozen in the West through international legal mechanisms, said Marat Berdyev, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"I believe we have every opportunity to ultimately secure the return [of frozen assets] to Russian jurisdiction by using international legal mechanisms," the diplomat noted at a press conference.

Earlier, participants at the EU summit in Brussels failed to reach agreement on the use of seized Russian assets. Belgium, where 210 billion euros in Russian sovereign assets are frozen, openly declared its fear of retaliatory measures. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that any confiscation initiatives by the European Union against Russian assets would inevitably result in a painful response.