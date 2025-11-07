Kremlin deems Lukoil sanctions 'harmful' to global trade

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. All legitimate interests of companies in global trade must be respected, violations are unacceptable and harmful, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting on the situation with oil major Lukoil.

"We believe that all legitimate interests of such a large international company, which is also a Russian one, like Lukoil, must be respected in terms of international trade and economic relations. Violations in this area are unacceptable and harm the global trade regime. It is a very large player in the global market. But, on the other hand, this issue doesn't really concern the Kremlin. After all, this is more a matter of commercial relations and illegal trade restrictions from the perspective of international law," he noted.

Asked whether these moves would affect negotiations on Ukraine, Peskov said no. "These are completely different dimensions," he said.

In October, the US and UK added the Russian company Lukoil to their sanctions lists. However, the US restrictions do not apply to transactions with the Caspian Pipeline Consortium and the Tengizchevroil company, while the UK sanctions do not apply to the Karachaganak field in Kazakhstan and the Shah Deniz field in the Caspian Sea. After that Lukoil announced that, in response to the restrictions imposed on the company, it intends to sell its international assets. Lukoil received an offer from Gunvor to acquire Lukoil International GmbH, which owns the Russian company's international assets.

Meanwhile, the US Department of the Treasury stated that it does not intend to grant Gunvor a license to conduct business and generate profits until the conflict in Ukraine is resolved. The department did not specify which license it was referring to. It also asserted that Gunvor is controlled by Russia.