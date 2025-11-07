Russia keeps an eye on possible US military operation in Nigeria — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russia is closely monitoring the situation following statements about a possible US military operation in Nigeria and calls for adherence to international law, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We are monitoring the situation and call for strict compliance with international law," the diplomat emphasized.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he had instructed the Pentagon to prepare potential military action against "Islamic terrorists" in Nigeria to protect Christians. He also asserted that Christians in the republic face an existential threat and vowed to defend them. The same day, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu rejected Trump’s remarks, saying that portraying Nigeria as a country of religious intolerance does not reflect reality and ignores his government’s efforts to uphold freedom of religion and conscience for all citizens.