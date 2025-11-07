Russia closely monitoring US actions in nuclear sphere, diplomat says

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Relevant Russian agencies are closely monitoring US moves in the nuclear sphere, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing.

"Relevant Russian agencies are certainly watching actions by the United States and other countries in the nuclear sphere as closely as necessary, and this concerns the testing of strategic offensive weapons in the American arsenal, too," the diplomat said, commenting on US media reports about preparations for testing a Minuteman III ICBM.

However, the situation around the US intentions to carry out nuclear tests should be clarified, Zakharova added. "So far, we have noted that the signals coming from Washington that raise legitimate concern across the globe remain controversial," she said.

Last week, US President Donald Trump instructed the Pentagon to immediately resume nuclear weapons testing. He did not specify what type of tests he meant or whether they would involve detonating nuclear warheads.

At a November 5 meeting with the Russian Security Council, President Vladimir Putin instructed the Foreign and Defense Ministries, the special services and civilian agencies to collect and analyze additional information and "submit coordinated proposals on a potential start of preparations for nuclear weapons tests." Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that the president had not given instructions to begin preparing the tests. Putin "instructed to work out the issue of the expediency of starting preparations for such tests," Peskov explained.