US operations against Venezuela to fuel tensions, not defuse them — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Any US military operation against Venezuela will only escalate the situation, not resolve the existing issues, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing.

Commenting on reports in the US media that the US administration has at least three plans to conduct a military operation against Venezuela and forcibly change the government in that country, she noted that the Russian side has repeatedly stated that "any escalation only leads to even greater problems."

"There are different tactics, different ways of doing things, but it's clear that what a number of American observers, experts, and figures in various structures are saying is that this kind of direct aggression will worsen the situation rather than resolve the issues that have every potential to be resolved legally and diplomatically within the legal framework," she emphasized.

Zakharova also noted that history contains numerous examples of the United States claiming it is "on the verge of resolving a conflict or combating a manifestation of global evil through force."

"The situations in the Middle East and North Africa demonstrate that this approach, relying on force without an international legal mandate or authorization, only exacerbates problems both in the region itself and in the United States," she concluded.

Washington accuses the Venezuelan government of not being proactive enough in combating drug trafficking. The US Navy has deployed eight ships, one nuclear submarine, and 10,000 troops to the Caribbean Sea, and is destroying speedboats in international waters carrying people who are falsely accused of smuggling drugs from Venezuela.

According to The New York Times, US President Donald Trump has ordered his administration to cease all attempts to reach a diplomatic resolution to the escalating tensions with Venezuela and has authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations in that country. American media have repeatedly reported that the US may soon begin striking drug cartel targets in Venezuela. However, on October 31, Trump stated that he was not considering strikes on Venezuelan territory.