Efforts toward resolving Ukraine conflict stalled amid Kiev’s reluctance — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict have been on a pause amid Kiev’s reluctance to follow the political and diplomatic path and provocative European moves, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The main thing that has slowed down the settlement process is the pause that emerged over Ukraine’s reluctance to follow the path of finding a political and diplomatic solution and over the Europeans provoking the Kiev regime to continue the hostilities," Peskov said, when asked to comment on a remark from US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff about a break in the push to resolve what he called a tough conflict. Witkoff also lamented that the two sides "don’t trust each other."

The Russian presidential spokesman agreed that there is absolutely no trust between Russia and Ukraine currently. "Of course, there is no mutual trust whatsoever to speak of. That is not a deficit [in trust], but its absence," he explained.