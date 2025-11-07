Kremlin says predictions about timing of Russia-US summit in Budapest unfounded

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Any predictions about the timing of the Russia-US summit in Budapest are unfounded, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It is hardly possible to make any predictions here. Any predictions are likely to be unfounded," the spokesman said in response to a question about whether such a meeting could take place before the end of the year, according to Russian estimates.

On October 16, after a telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump announced that they had agreed to meet soon in the Hungarian capital. However, the summit was later postponed because the two leaders could not agree on how to achieve a meaningful result in settling the Ukrainian conflict. Both Moscow and Washington said the meeting would take place when the conditions were right.