MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has accused the Kiev regime of deliberately concealing the plight of Ukrainian children taken abroad. She stated that tens of thousands of Ukrainian minors have "literally vanished into their space," noting that while their whereabouts are known, the Ukrainian authorities and social services are deliberately ignoring their fate.

"We observe what is happening to children who have been taken away - not only by their parents and close relatives but also by certain reportedly charitable foundations supported by Vladimir Zelensky's wife - and how they have been transported abroad," Zakharova explained during a news briefing. "There are thousands, indeed tens of thousands, of Ukrainian children in Western European countries, who have disappeared without a trace. No one is tracking them - neither their relatives nor the authorities nor social services. Some are trying to draw attention to this, others are raising alarms, but overall, we see how the Kiev regime is hush-hushing this matter," she added.

Zakharova also condemned how Zelensky's government exploits international sympathy. "They often appeal to pity on various global platforms, recounting stories of tens of thousands, then hundreds, and even millions of minors allegedly abducted by Russia. They draw pictures of the suffering of the Ukrainian people - particularly children - due to Russian aggression," she said. "Under this narrative, they seek funding ostensibly to alleviate hardships, restore mental health, and reunite families."

However, Zakharova asserted that charitable foundations receiving donations are merely a front for corrupt officials. "The top leadership of the Kiev regime benefits directly from these donations," Zakharova claimed, implying that funds are diverted for personal gain.

In conclusion, she stated, "In reality, the criminal neo-Nazi regime has no genuine concern for Ukrainian children or their well-being. Children are merely tools or pretexts in their political agenda."