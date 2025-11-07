Russian, Indonesian top officials discuss naval cooperation

JAKARTA, November 7. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Aide, Chairman of the Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev met with Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy Muhammad Ali in Jakarta.

The Russian delegation headed by Patrushev was greeted by an honor guard and a military band that performed the national anthem of the Russian Federation.

"The Indonesian Navy actively cooperates with the Russian Navy. We remember the assistance that the Soviet Union provided us and we highly appreciate its contribution. I very much hope that we will continue to develop our cooperation and expand its scope," Ali said. He also welcomed the practice of joint naval exercises between Russia and Indonesia. "We hope that these exercises will be held on a regular basis and with broader participation," the Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy noted.

Patrushev, for his part, underlined the strategic importance of Russian maritime cooperation with Indonesia.

"Naval cooperation is of particular significance for Russia and Indonesia, as reflected, among other things, in the Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed by presidents [of Russia and Indonesia] Vladimir Putin and Prabowo Subianto following their talks in June this year," the aide to the Russian leader said.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed topics of naval cooperation. The focus was on organizing joint exercises and multinational maneuvers, as well as conducting bilateral educational activities. They also spoke about sharing experience in countering terrorist activities at sea.