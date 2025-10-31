Russia not familiar with European peace plan for Ukraine — ambassador to UK

LONDON, October 31. /TASS/. Russia is unaware of any peace plan from European countries to settle the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin said in an interview with ITV.

"So far, we do not see a plan either from Ukraine or European allies here in London - no concrete plan. Not like the one in Gaza, for instance, where they prepared around 20 points prior to the summit meeting [in Egypt]," the Russian diplomat said, referring to the plan developed by Donald Trump's US administration.

Kelin explained why Moscow objects to a ceasefire at the first stage, giving some history on the topic. "We have a long history of negotiations with Ukraine and we know that a simple ceasefire will be unproductive, because Ukraine will be very stubborn, supported by its allies, not to negotiate any further," the ambassador noted. In this regard, he recalled the situation in the spring of 2022, when preliminary agreements between Moscow and Kiev led to nothing. "Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, came in and said Ukraine should fight. Keep on fighting. Don't make peace with the Russians," the diplomat recalled.

"A ceasefire will bring nothing. We need an overall agreement which will resolve problems once and for all. Security problems in Europe, security guarantees for Ukraine, for Russia, for absolutely everybody. For this we need good preparatory meetings, a lot of meetings, perhaps," Kelin explained.

On October 21, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that European countries, together with Kiev, were allegedly developing a 12-point plan to settle the conflict in Ukraine. However, the plan was never presented.