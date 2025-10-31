MELITOPOL, October 31. /TASS/. Russian forces are close to liberating the city of Gupyapole after taking control of a number of settlements in the Zaporozhye Region, Stepan Kuvachev, member of the regional legislative assembly, told TASS.

"We are steadily advancing, step by step. As I predicted earlier, it won’t be long before we reach Gulyaipole, a key enemy stronghold. The Russian army will continue to batter the forces of neo-Nazis and their accomplices slowly but steadily, bringing us closer to peace, which is what people in our region have been long dreaming of," he said.

Kuvachev noted that the Russian Armed Forces continued to work meticulously in its offensive operations, seeking to preserve the lives of both service members and civilians.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier that Russian forces had liberated the settlements of Novonikolayevka, Krasnogorskoye, and Privolnoye in the Zaporozhye Region in the past week.