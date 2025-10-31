Russia expands entry-ban list of officials from EU countries, institutions — MFA

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Moscow has expanded its entry-ban list of officials from EU countries and institutions in response to the European Union’s 19th package of sanctions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The European Union continues to ramp up its unilateral sanctions against our country, which are illegal from the perspective of international law and undermine the prerogatives of the UN Security Council. Another package of sanctions, the 19th one, was approved at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on October 23," the statement reads.

"In response to these unfriendly actions, Russia has significantly expanded its list of officials from EU institutions, EU member states and some European countries that follow Brussels' anti-Russian policy, who are banned from entering Russia based on the Federal Law 114-FZ 'On the Procedure of Exiting and Entering the Russian Federation' from August 15, 1996," the ministry added.

"The list includes security officials and employees of government agencies and commercial companies from European Union member states and some other Western countries who are responsible for providing military assistance to Kiev, the delivery of drug-use products, and activities aimed at undermining the territorial integrity of our country and blockading the movement of Russian vessels and cargoes. Among those blacklisted also are government officials from the EU, EU member states and other European countries involved in the persecution of Russian officials for the so-called 'illegal arrests and removal of people from Ukrainian territories,' who work on establishing 'a tribunal' against the Russian leadership, call for the seizure of Russian state assets and the use of asset profits in Ukraine’s interests, are responsible for the introduction and implementation of sanctions against our country and seek to damage Russia’s relations with other countries. The ban also applies to civil activists and academic community members known for their Russophobic rhetoric, along with members of the European Parliament and lawmakers from EU member states who voted for anti-Russian resolutions and bills," the statement reads.

The European Union’s hostile steps "cannot impact" Russia’s policy, the Foreign Ministry pointed out. "Russia will continue to pursue a policy aimed at defending national interests, protecting the rights and freedoms of the country’s citizens, and promoting the emerging multipolar world order," the statement notes.