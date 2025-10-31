MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Battlegroup East have significantly disrupted enemy logistics in Pokrovskoye, one of Ukraine’s main defensive strongholds in the south Donetsk area, according to objective control footage obtained by TASS.

"Scouts from a tank brigade of Battlegroup East made it through to Pokrovskoye, one of the Ukrainian armed forces’ defensive strongholds in the south Donetsk area. Operational and tactical aircraft, backed by drones, significantly disrupted the Ukrainian army’s logistics in Pokrovkoye, which is no longer a city far from the frontline," a security official told TASS.

According to him, the 11th Guards Army’s aircraft carried out airstrikes involving FAB glide bombs, while drone operators destroyed two out of the three bridges across the Volchya River, particularly using the Knyaz Vandal fiber optic unmanned aerial vehicle.